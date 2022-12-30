Ensure satisfaction of citizens, CS tells administrative secretaries

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday directed all administrative secretaries of departments to ensure the satisfaction of all the citizens and business stakeholders in order to strengthen the ease of doing business across the state.



Kaushal took a detailed review of the Business Reform Action Plan (2022-23) with the administrative secretaries. He directed the administrative secretaries to resolve the pending grievances of citizens and business stakeholders at the earliest. Kaushal stated that Haryana is able to maintain its stature of being the most preferred investment destination due to the strenuous efforts contributed by the various departments.

The Chief Secretary stated that in the last Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) ranking, Haryana has been ranked in the category of 'Top Achievers'.

Under the current BRAP 2022 report released by DPIIT in the month of June 2022, there are 352 reforms pertaining to Ease of Doing Business which are further divided into two parts - Plan Action A consisting of 261 reforms relating to business, and Plan Action B consisting of 91 reforms directly relating to citizens.