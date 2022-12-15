'Ensure Proper Supply Of Clothing, Equipment To High-Altitude Troops'

New Delhi: Drawing the attention of the government towards the "gaps" in supply of essential items for soldiers, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has on Wednesday said that there should not be any "gap" in supply of clothing, equipment, ration and provisioning of accommodation for soldiers engaged in safeguarding the country's borders under difficult weather conditions in high-altitude regions.



In its 55th report tabled in Lok Sabha, the high-level committee has pointed out inordinate delays in procurement of winter clothing for soldiers in high-altitude areas as well as implementation of the project for improving their housing conditions.

The panel, which is headed by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, also recommended urgent revamp of the approach towards procurement of high-altitude clothing, equipment, ration and housing facilities for the troops deployed in those regions.

Temperatures in some of the forward locations, including in Ladakh drop up to minus 40 degree celsius during harsh winter months.

The PAC's report on 'Provisioning, procurement and issue of High Altitude Clothing, Equipment, Ration and Housing' noted that the audit found instances of delays stretching up to four years in procurement of clothing items from time to time.

The committee has also referred to the setting up of an empowered committee in 2007 with full financial powers for speedy procurement of clothing items for troops in high-altitude regions.

The panel also said that there was a need for separate allotment of financial resources for meeting requirements of the troops deployed in areas having extreme weather conditions.

"There were inordinate delays in receipt of contracted items from ordnance factories. Delayed procurement action and delayed receipt of contracted items as per audit observations led to acute shortage of essential clothing and equipment items and adversely affected timely issue of the same to the troops," the panel said.

"Health and hygiene of troops stationed at high-altitude areas was reportedly affected as a result of procedural delays, non-supply or supply of recycled or alternate items at the time of need," it said.

The committee also noted the "lack" of research and development by the defence laboratories and failure in indigenisation resulted in the prolonged and continued dependence on import.

"Special rations were to be given to the troops for alleviating certain physiological conditions that the troops face in high altitude inhospitable conditions," the report mentioned.

"However, audit findings revealed that substitutes in lieu of scaled items were authorised in a given percentage on a cost-to-cost basis which affected the quantity of calorie intake of troops," it said, adding that "sanction of the competent authority was never taken and even the pilot project was sanctioned in phases." Despite incurring an expenditure of Rs 274 crore, the pilot project was not successful, it said.

The committee said instances of "short issues" of rations to the troops due to deficiencies in internal control also came to light.