Ensure prompt disposal of ‘tatima’ cases, Haryana CM directs officials

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday directed officials to expedite the disposal of all pending ‘tatima’ cases across the state, stressing that delays lead to repeated visits by citizens, unnecessary disputes and administrative inefficiency.

Chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Gurugram, Saini called for a special, time-bound campaign to clear such cases. He said governance must focus on timely relief to citizens and building public trust through prompt action.

A total of 15 complaints were taken up during the meeting, of which 11 were resolved on the spot. Directions were issued to review the remaining four cases in the next meeting, with officials asked to submit status reports.

Saini also reviewed civic issues and directed authorities to improve sanitation and beautification at key locations, including Rezang La Chowk and Shaheed Lieutenant Atul Kataria Chowk. He ordered comprehensive upgrading of the Rezang La Memorial and development of green spaces.

Taking serious note of an encroachment complaint from Daulatabad village, Saini ordered immediate removal of obstructions blocking access to farmland and restoration of the pathway. He also directed officials to prepare a proposal for a modern sewerage system in Sector-10, while ensuring interim measures to address overflow issues. MPOST