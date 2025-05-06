Ensure innocent people are not harassed during action against terror, Mufti asks Shah

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday asked Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that innocent people are not harassed as the government goes after the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Kashmiris have shown that they are not with bloodshed and they share the grief of the nation. My appeal to the home minister is to take action, not once but a thousand times, against those who carried out the act of terror.

“However, spare the Kashmiri who gave his blood and carried a tourist on his shoulders to a hospital after the (Pahalgam) attack,” Mufti said while interacting with locals and tourists at Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The former chief minister said, according to the locals, the persons who were earning their livelihood at Baisaran before the April 22 attack were being detained for questioning.

“They are called to the police station in the morning, kept there without food throughout the day and then sent home in the evening. What is this?

“The home minister should realise that today Kashmiris are with you. Today they want to heal themselves and heal your wounds too. Stop inflicting fresh wounds on them,” she added.

She said the Kashmiris were cooperating with the investigators but raised questions about the manner of investigations after the deaths of two suspected overground workers (OGWs) in custody.