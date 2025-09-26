‘Ensure confidentiality’: Karnataka High Court won’t halt caste survey

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday declined to stop the state’s socio-economic and educational survey, widely referred to as the caste survey, but directed the state government to maintain confidentiality of the collected data and ensure voluntary participation.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi said that while the exercise could continue, the data gathered must remain confidential and cannot be shared with anyone. The bench further ordered that participants be expressly told that their involvement is voluntary.

“We do not find reason to interdict the ongoing survey. However, we state that data collected shall not be disclosed to any person. The Commission shall ensure that data is fully protected and kept confidential. We further direct the Commission to issue a public notification clarifying that participation in this survey is voluntary and no person is obligated to disclose any information,” the bench stated.

The court added that this clarification must be given at the outset of the survey process. Enumerators, it said, cannot pressure or persuade individuals who refuse to participate. The Commission has also been asked to file an affidavit within one working day outlining the steps taken to safeguard data collected and stored.

Earlier this week, the Karnataka government defended the survey, arguing that the Union government was adopting contradictory positions. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the State, pointed out that the Centre itself piloted the 105th Constitutional Amendment in 2021, which reinstated the powers of states to identify and list backward classes.