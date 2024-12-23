Ensure clean drinking water in Ladwa: Hry CM to SDM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed the SDM to address the issue of contaminated water promptly and improve the system for providing clean drinking water in Ladwa, Kurukshetra on Sunday.

The direction from the Chief Minister came while he was hearing the concerns of locals in Ladwa. Saini said that the health of the citizens in the constituency should not be compromised.

The Chief Minister attentively listened to each individual’s concerns and provided necessary directions to the officials for their prompt resolution.

In response to the citizens’ request to relocate the Government Senior Secondary School to the vacant land near the BDPO office, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare a proposal for the same. If the location is deemed suitable for the school, necessary action will be taken to facilitate the shift, he added.

Regarding concerns about the quality of the road construction work from Babain to Shahabad, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to assess the road’s quality.