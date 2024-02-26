Ensure 370 additional votes at each booth, compared to last Lok Sabha polls: Amit Shah to BJP workers in MP

While discussing the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the BJP leaders and workers to strive to poll 370 additional votes at each booth, compared to the previous elections.

Addressing a party’s booth workers in Khajuraho, Amit Shah hit out at the grand old party saying, “Congress means corruption and corruption means Congress.”

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim to win more than 370 seats by the BJP in the forthcoming LS polls.

Shah was speaking to nearly 400 leaders and workers of the booth management committee in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal cluster comprising four Lok Sabha seats - Morena, Bhind, Guna and Gwalior. He held one-to-one meetings with selected party leaders to assess the ground situation and discussed with them strategies to ensure victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

On this occasion, MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, state BJP chief VD Sharma and former Minister Bhupendra Singh who is in charge of the Gwalior-Chambal cluster also addressed the party workers.

“Each vote counts for the party, therefore the party leaders and workers will have to work on a strategy so that it is ensured to the poll of the additional 370 votes in each booth as compared to the last Lok Sabha elections”, Shah urged the party workers. “This initiative is part of the party’s strategy to secure more than 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections”, the Union Minister also said.

He emphasised the importance of grassroots efforts in achieving electoral success. He urged the BJP workers to increase the party’s vote share by 10 per cent in the LS polls.

Shah was on a day-long visit to the state, during his tour, he attended a meeting of BJP booth workers in Khajuraho, the Lok Sabha constituency of BJP state chief Sharma and a ‘Prabudhjan Sammelan’ (intellectuals meeting) in Bhopal.

He emphasised the stark difference in fund allocation between the previous Manmohan-led government and the BJP-led Modi govt. “While the allocation of funds was only Rs 1,99,000 crores to Madhya Pradesh from 2004-2014, PM Modi’s govt provided Rs 7,74,000 crores to the state in just 9 years”, Shah said.