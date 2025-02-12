Enjoy good relations with Pawar, not faced any googly from him: Shinde

New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday showered praise on NCP-SP supremo Sharad Pawar, saying one has to learn from him about how to maintain good relations going beyond the political sphere.

Shinde was speaking after he was honoured with the Mahadji Shinde Rashtra Gaurav Puraskar by Pawar in the presence of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on the occasion of the 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan scheduled to be held here on February 21-23.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde recalled that Pawar was the son-in-law of Sadashiv Shinde, a spin bowler who was known for his googly, which was tough to decipher.

“Pawar also bowls googly deliveries that are tough to decipher. I have good relations with Pawar, but he has not bowled me a googly. I am confident that he will not bowl me a googly in the future as well,” he said.