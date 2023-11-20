Enhancing Connectivity and Infrastructure: President Murmu to Flag Off New Trains and lay foundation stone for the redevelopment of Badampahar Railway station

Badampahar, Odisha: The President of India Droupadi Murmu will flag off three new train services and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Badampahar Railway Station in Odisha on Tuesday. This is the first Mail Express to Badampahar and Rairangpur areaI. It will help to connect the tribal area to cities like Kolkata, Rourkela, etc.These initiatives are set to transform the region's transportation landscape and boost economic development.

Shalimar - Badampahar Weekly Express:

The inaugural train service, Train No. 18049/18050, establishes the first-ever Express connectivity between Shalimar/Kolkata (West Bengal) and Badampahar (Odisha). Operating every week, this overnight service will pass through mineral-rich areas of Odisha, connecting industrial zones in Jharkhand and facilitating faster connectivity with West Bengal. The train aims to serve students, job aspirants, and patients from Badampahar/Rairangpur, providing access to Kolkata and Howrah for various purposes.

Badampahar - Rourkela Weekly Express:

Train No. 18051/18052 establishes a crucial link between the mineral-rich Badampahar and Rourkela, the Steel City of India. The service is expected to have a positive impact on business and industry, providing students with access to educational institutes in Rourkela. Passengers will enjoy a comfortable journey with direct and faster communication to their destinations.

Tatanagar - Badampahar - Tatanagar MEMU Service: The new MEMU service, Train No. 08147/08148, will connect Badampahar's mineral-rich areas with Tatanagar, a significant industrial city in Jharkhand. This service is poised to benefit local businesses, small traders, daily workers, and students by facilitating faster communication with educational institutes in Tatanagar. Patients from Badampahar can now access reputed hospitals in Tatanagar conveniently.

Redevelopment of Badampahar Railway Station:

Under the Amrit Station Scheme, the Badampahar Railway Station is set to undergo a comprehensive redevelopment with an allocation of 12.22 crores. The new station building will feature an iconic contemporary design, green patches in the circulating area, a canopy in front of the station, parking facilities, road network redevelopment, platform extension and resurfacing, Divyang-friendly facilities, and signages. The redevelopment also includes the replacement of quarters and the provision of a 3-meter-wide Foot-over Over Bridge for passenger convenience.

The redevelopment of Badampahar Railway Station is expected to significantly enhance rail transport infrastructure, boost tourism in Odisha, and foster economic growth in the region.