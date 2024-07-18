Enhanced wildlife surveillance: Over 200 trap cameras to be installed in Buxa Tiger Reserve

Alipurduar: Ahead of Durga Puja, the Forest department plans to install over 200 trap cameras in Buxa Tiger Reserve. The initiative aims to enhance surveillance in the 760 square kilometres of the Buxa Forest and track wildlife movements effectively. These cameras will be strategically placed throughout the forest after the monsoon season.



Apurba Sen, Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve, stated: “This year, before the monsoon ends and ahead of Durga Puja, we will deploy more than 200 trap cameras to monitor the Royal Bengal Tiger and other endangered animals. Last year, we operated with approximately 180 cameras, but this time the increase to over 200 cameras will bolster our surveillance efforts.”

Due to concerns about potential damage during the monsoon season, the Forest department plans to install these cameras after the monsoons end. Each camera will be capable of automatically capturing images for six months. All captured images will be reviewed and forwarded to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for further analysis.

In December 2021, after nearly three decades, a trap camera in Buxa recorded the first sighting of a Royal Bengal Tiger. Subsequently, such trap cameras within the forest have captured multiple images of the tiger. Experts believe that increasing the number of trap cameras in Buxa, particularly in remote and inaccessible areas, will facilitate easier sightings of rare wildlife species.

Over the past three years, trap cameras have repeatedly captured images and monitored the movements of Royal Bengal tigers, tracking their migration from Raimana and Manas National Parks in Assam to various forests in Bhutan. Concurrently, efforts are underway to strengthen wildlife habitats in Buxa, aligning with NTCA directives to enhance the natural environment for Royal Bengal tigers and other wildlife species.

The installation of modern trap cameras underscores the Forest department’s commitment to ensuring the safety and conservation of wildlife within the jungle.