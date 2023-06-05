Engine snag suspected, IndiGo plane with Union minister, 2 MLAs diverted to Guwahati

Dibrugarh: A Dibrugarh-bound plane of the IndiGo was diverted to Guwahati on Sunday morning after the pilot suspected a snag in the engine, officials said.

Over 150 passengers were travelling on flight 6E-2652, including Union MoS for Petroleum Rameswar Teli and two Assam BJP MLAs — Prasanta Phukan and Terash Gowala, they said. Teli said that 15-20 minutes before the landing, it was announced that the flight was being diverted.

“Initially we were frightened and sceptic as to why the flight was not able to land at the Dibrugarh airport. It was diverted to Guwahati. Then the pilot made the announcement that because of a technical snag in the engine, they need a longer runway to land,” he said.

“We were told to remain seated in the plane while they tried to fix the snag. After two hours, it was announced that the flight cannot take off and hence canceled,” he said. Teli said he had three meetings to attend, but could not because the flight was cancelled.