Energy Investors Summit: Chhattisgarh attracts Rs 3 lakh crore investment proposals

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 3,01,086 crore in the energy sector at the ‘Chhattisgarh Energy Investors Summit 2025’.

“This investment in the energy sector in Chhattisgarh will elevate the state's power generation capacity to new levels and lay the foundation for a sustainable, green future by promoting renewable energy. The goal is for Chhattisgarh to not only become self-sufficient in energy but also establish itself as an energy hub for the entire country,” Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

The proposed investment in the thermal power sector is worth a total of Rs 107,840 crore, consisting of both private investors and public sector undertakings (PSUs). Private investors are set to contribute Rs 66,720 crore, with Adani Power leading the way with investments in several projects, including Rs 18,000 crore for the Korba 1600MW plant, Rs 15,000 crore for the Raigarh 1600MW plant, Rs 15,000 crore for the Raipur 1600MW plant, and Rs 620 crore for a Korba 1320MW plant.

Jindal Power is set to invest Rs 12,800 crore in a 1600MW plant in Raigarh, while Sarda is contributing Rs 5,300 crore for a 660MW plant in Raigarh, according to an official statement.

Chhattisgarh has also achieved "significant success" in the field of solar energy. Jindal Power and NTPC Green together will produce 2500 MW of solar power by investing Rs10,000 crore. This includes 500 MW solar plants in Doleshra and 2000 MW in Raigarh.

Under the PM Kusum Yojana, 675 MW of solar power will be generated at a cost of Rs 4100 crore, and 20,000 solar pumps will be installed. This will provide affordable electricity to farmers for irrigation, reducing their reliance on diesel pumps.

Pumped storage projects with a total capacity of 8700 MW will also be developed at an investment of Rs 57,046 crore. These projects include 1800 MW at SJN Kotpali and 3000 MW by Jindal Renewable.

