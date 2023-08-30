Ending J&K’s special status important issue, not restoring statehood: PDP

The PDP on Wednesday said the Centre’s decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 was an important issue and not the restoration of its statehood.

The party’s remarks came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the Union Territory status of J&K is not a “permanent thing” and that the government will make an elaborate statement on restoring its statehood on August 31.

Speaking to reporters here, PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari alleged that the BJP wants to change the goalpost of the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We know that the regime of the BJP and the RSS, from the beginning, want to change the goalpost of aspirational achievement of J&K. We used to talk about the solution of Kashmir. After that, they snatched statehood, and Union Territory was formed, then elections are not being conducted.

“They (BJP/RSS) wanted to change the goalpost. They want us to surrender to the situations so that we will be in those circumstances that we will ask just conduct the elections some or the other way,” Bukhari said.

He said the government wants the people to demand the restoration of statehood and not talk about the erstwhile state’s special status.

“The PDP stands for the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir. Whatever happened on August 5 has further complicated future problems of J&K. The question before the court is that the government of India has unilaterally, illegally and unconstitutionally snatched the special status - whether that entitlement was our right or not.

The statehood restoration and the UT, these are not essentially important,” the PDP spokesperson said.