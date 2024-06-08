End of ‘negative’ politics: Akhilesh Yadav on Lok Sabha poll outcome

Lucknow: Claiming the success of the caste-based PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) social coalition, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav announced on Saturday that negative politics have ended and that the people’s issues and concerns have triumphed. To celebrate this success, the Samajwadi Party has erected a hoarding at the entrance of its office, proclaiming Akhilesh Yadav as “Ayodhya Ke Avadhesh.”

Addressing the media after meeting with the newly elected MPs at the Samajwadi Party office, Yadav stated, “On one hand, there has been the victory of the INDIA bloc and the strategy of the PDA. The Samajwadi Party has emerged as the third largest party in the country following the just-concluded Lok Sabha election, receiving substantial support from the people.”

Yadav further emphasised the increased responsibility of the Samajwadi Party, highlighting their commitment to raising public issues and serving the people to the maximum. “Negative politics have come to an end, while positive politics have begun, and issues pertaining to the people have triumphed,” he added. Yadav himself was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Kannauj seat.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party won 37 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while its ally Congress secured 6 seats. The BJP managed to win 33 seats, and its allies RLD and Apna Dal (Sonelal) won two seats and one seat respectively. The Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) won one seat, while the BSP failed to secure any seats.

Senior party leaders Shivpal Singh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav, along with newly-elected MPs Dimple Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, Aditya Yadav, Akshaya Yadav, and Afzal Ansari, were also present at the meeting.