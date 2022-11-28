Encourage students & staff to register on 'FIT INDIA' portal, says UGC

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities and colleges to encourage students and staff to register themselves on FIT INDIA website, which has been developed by the Ministry of Education, and update data relating to fitness activities conducted at different time points.



In a letter to all vice-chancellors and principals of all colleges, the UGC said, "The Ministry of Education has developed a FIT INDIA Portal for all students and staff of higher educational institutions to have physical fitness, mental fitness, along with social, emotional and intellectual well-being."

"All the higher educational institutions and their affiliated colleges/ institutions are requested to encourage students and staff register themselves on FIT INDIA website at https://fitindiahe.education.gov.in and update data relating to fitness activities conducted at different time points," the University Grants Commission letter stated.

Notably, FIT INDIA Movement was launched on August 29 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a view to make fitness an integral part of our daily lives.