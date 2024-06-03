Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Pulwama

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of militants there, a police official said. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back, he said.

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces. Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a self-styled commander of the outfit, were killed in the encounter, police said. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdhi said the ultras -- identified as Riyaz Dar and Rayees Dar -- were killed in the exchange of firing during a cordon and search operation in Nihama area of the south Kashmir district. Riyaz Dar was a “commander” of the banned LeT and was wanted in several terror cases. He had been evading security forces for many years.