Enchanting peaks, local delicacy: HP CM’s stay at Dodra-Kawar

Shimla: As twilight enveloped the secluded village of Dodra-Kwar, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took an unexpected step, breaking away from established protocols and the usual government hospitality norms.

Instead of returning to Shimla – his home – Sukhu chose to spend the night with a local family, unbothered by the absence of modern comforts. The villagers had long respected Sukhu’s commitment to his roots, and that evening, he aimed to fully embrace their way of life.

Sukhu cheerfully walked a narrow lane, escorted by Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi, entered a house where women, filled with resilience and warmth, prepared a traditional Himachali feast.

“What are you cooking today?” he asked. All the women gladly replied in unison: “Sir, everything is for you. Hot and fresh! Today, we’ll serve something special!”

A local delicacy called Limdi was also prepared for dessert. The CM interacted with the family, sitting by the bonfire, and enquired about their local traditions.

Sukhu asked: “When do you light up the wood fires in courtyards?” “In our local dialect, we call it Ghyana, and it is often set up during weddings in the winter season,” said the lady of the house.

Sukhu is first CM to spend a night at Dodra-Kwar, also known as ‘kala paani’ due to its remoteness and difficult topographic terrain

Earlier in the day, Sukhu laid the foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth about Rs 12 crore in Dodra-Kwar.

He inaugurated the Gosang-Jiskun road constructed at a cost of Rs 5.43 crore and laid the foundation stone of Dodra-Chamdhar road, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 5.46 crore, besides Gosang-Harli road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 85 lakh. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the first ATM in Kwar.