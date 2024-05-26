Empty goods train derailment in Guntur restored within hours

New Delhi/ Guntur: An empty goods train bound for Chennai derailed on Sunday afternoon in the Guntur Division of South Central Railways, caused temporary disruption to rail services.



The incident occurred at Vishnupuram station at 03:26 in the afternoon, rail officials confirmed. However, they also confirmed that shortly after the train passed the starter signal.

The derailment involved two wagons, specifically the 5th and 6th from the locomotive. Rail officials responded promptly to the incident, deploying a restoration team to the site. Restoration efforts were swift and efficient, with the track being cleared and services restored by 7:25 in the evening.

According to railway authorities, the cause of the derailment is currently under investigation.

No casualties or injuries were reported as the train was empty at the time of the incident. The derailment caused minimal disruption, and normal rail operations have since resumed.

Passengers and freight operators have been assured that safety measures are being reviewed to prevent such occurrences in the future. The quick restoration work underscores the efficiency and preparedness of the railway staff in handling emergencies. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.