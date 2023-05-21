Empowering girl child: Haryana govt’s commitment towards building a new India

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government is committed to empower every girl child across the state. Recognising that daughters play significant role in shaping the country and society, he highlighted the importance of their empowerment in building a new India for the 21st century.



In line with this commitment, the Haryana government has been making significant contributions through the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana, providing financial assistance to poor and needy families for the marriage of their daughters.

On Saturday, the chief minister directly interacted with beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana from New Delhi through audio conferencing. Expressing their gratitude to the chief minister, families who availed the benefit of this scheme described that the amount of ‘shagun’ is no less than a boon for them.

They emphasised that the financial assistance provided has alleviated the concerns and worries associated with their daughters’ marriages, thereby benefiting numerous such families.

During the interaction, the chief minister said that the state government launched the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana in October 2015, with the aim of relieving families living below the poverty line from the burden of marriage expenses.

Over the past eight and a half years, an amount of Rs 821 crore has been disbursed as ‘shagun’ for the marriages of 2,58,000 girls across the state.

Khattar further elaborated that the state government provides varying amounts ranging from Rs 31,000 to Rs 71,000, depending on different categories, to beneficiaries under the Vivah Shagun Yojana.