Employees’ transfer to be put in last 4 working days

SHIMLA: In a decision reflecting a resolve for “Vyvastha Parivartan”, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has decided to wash off his hands from the transfer of employees--a daily affair in the secretariate or during his tours.



A spokesperson of the state government informed that the Chief Minister has decided that all matters related to postings and transfers of government employees in different departments, will be put up in last four working days of the month.

He said that to ensure effective consideration by Chief Minister all matters pertaining to these postings and transfers will now be reviewed and finalized during last four working days of each month.

The spokesman said that approved orders of postings & transfers will also be issued by the departments concerned only in the last four working days of the month.

Therefore, such matters will not be taken up during the remaining days of the month unless there are exceptional circumstances.

These instructions would also be applicable to all Boards/ Corporations of the state government and be strictly complied with.

The spokesman made it clear that any violation of the instructions would result in disciplinary action being taken.

Sukhu till now has not even changed some of the DCs and SPs posted in the districts during the earlier BJP regime though the Congress workers have been persistently putting pressures for effecting changes.