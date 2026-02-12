‘Emphasis on health services to make Haryana TB-free’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed the Education Department to conduct a survey for opening new schools in urban areas, keeping in view the rising population and expanding localities.



The objective is to ensure that children have access to nearby schools and do not have to travel long distances for education.

The Chief Minister gave these directions while presiding over a meeting of the State-Level DISHA Committee held on Wednesday.

Development and Panchayat Minister, Krishan Lal Panwar, MPs, Dharambir Singh, Naveen Jindal and several MLAs were present at the meeting, while officers from all districts joined virtually.

The Chief Minister said that out of 34,000 students who had dropped out last year, 18,796 were provided six months of training, and 15,386 of them have been reintegrated into the mainstream education system. He further said that the construction of a school building in Sector-37, Faridabad, will commence soon.



Model Sanskriti Schools are being opened in every district to provide quality education to students.

Saini directed that a special awareness campaign be launched to ensure that the benefits of the Har Ghar Grihini Yojana reach all eligible women.

Additionally, people, especially those living in ‘Dhanis’, should be made aware of solar subsidy schemes to facilitate access to electricity.

The Chief Minister said that the officers must intensify the efforts to make the state TB-free and anaemia-free.

Under the National Deworming programme, the state has achieved 98 per cent coverage.

He also called for the expansion of naturopathy facilities and greater emphasis on opening Jan Aushadhi Kendras to ensure affordable medicines for citizens.