Emotional outpouring: Huge crowd joins funeral procession of martyred STF constable

Raipur: Impassioned scenes of grief stood out as scores of people followed the funeral cortege of martyred STF constable Bharat Lal Sahu from his home to a crematorium, filling the air with ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, in Raipur on Friday. Sahu (38) was among the two jawans of the Special Task Force who died when Naxalites detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) on Wednesday night in the Tarrem area of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. Four personnel were also injured in the incident. The final rites of Sahu were held here at Rajiv Nagar Muktidham where Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, senior police officials and people from different walks of life bid an emotional farewell to the martyr. Police personnel accorded a guard of honour to the fallen jawan in the crematorium.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai and his deputy Sharma also carried Shahu’s coffin on their shoulders when it was being put into a police truck earlier. The emotional outpouring aptly described what Shau’s brother had said on Thursday: “Martyrs never die, they live in people's hearts.” The grieving father, Rama Sahu (75), along with the three children of his martyred son – two daughters aged 11 and 8 and a 2-year-old son – watching Sahu wrapped in tricolour made those present at the crematorium even more emotional. Sahu's children with their uncle (Sahu’s elder brother) held the burning sticks and lit the funeral pyre. Earlier in the morning, CM Sai, Deputy CM Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, their two cabinet colleagues, Director General of Police Ashok Juneja and other officials paid tribute to Sahu by laying floral wreaths at his coffin at the 4th battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force here at Mana camp.

Sahu’s family members were also present there. Sahu’s younger daughter laid flowers at his coffin and bowed to him with folded hands, turning the moment into a poignant one. Talking to reporters, the CM said Naxalites have committed the cowardly act out of frustration and the menace will be eliminated soon. “Since we have come to power (after last year’s assembly polls), we have been fighting strongly against Naxalites and therefore, the ultras have become frustrated. They have committed a cowardly act out of frustration,” he said. Naxals have now been pushed to the back foot and are limited only to a few pockets, he said. Sai said, “We have been getting the benefit of a double-engine government (in fight against Naxalites) and soon we will eliminate Naxalism.” “I offer my salute to the martyrdom of jawans and pay tribute to them,” he said adding that the sacrifice of the jawans will not go in vain.

Sai and Sharma lent their shoulders to the mortal remains of the jawan when it was being put into a flower-decked mini truck of the police. From Mana Camp, the coffin carrying the body was taken in the mini truck to Sahu’s home in Adarsh Nagar, Mova area here, with a huge crowd chanting patriotic slogans. Scores of people joined the funeral procession taken out from his house to the crematorium in Rajiv Nagar, chanting “Bharat Lal Sahu amar rahe”, “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Naxalwad Murdabad”. Talking to reporters, the deputy CM said slogans raised against Naxalites by the crowd indicate that society won’t tolerate the menace any longer. Those who have been supporting Naxalites either in remote or urban areas should understand that there is great resentment against them in society. Even the people of Bastar, one of the most affected regions, want to get rid of the menace and welcome development, he added.

Sahu, who is survived by his parents, wife, two daughters and a toddler son, as well as five brothers and two sisters was the only member of the family in the force. His father is a retired railway employee. Sahu attended the government school here in Mova, then completed ITI and BA. He joined the Chhattisgarh Armed Force in 2007 before switching to STF in 2009. Since then he had been fighting against Naxalites in various pockets of Bastar. He was part of multiple operations and encounters against Naxalites in the last 15 years, his family had said on Thursday.