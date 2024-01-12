Emotional issues being ‘misused’ politically, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said emotional issues are being “misused” politically and attention is being diverted from real issues, in a “betrayal” of the people of the country.



In a post in Hindi on X on National Youth Day, Gandhi stressed the need to remember the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda, who regarded the energy of the youth the basis of a prosperous country and service of those suffering and the poor as the greatest penance.

‘The youth will have to think about what will be the identity of the India of our dreams? Quality of life or just emotions? The youth raising provocative slogans or the employed youth? Love or hate?’ Gandhi said.

‘Today, emotional issues are being misused politically by diverting attention from the real issues, which is a betrayal of the people of the country,’ the former Congress chief said.