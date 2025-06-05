Elon Musk’s father offers prayers at Ram Temple

Ayodhya: Errol Musk, father of US tech billionaire Elon Musk, accompanied by his daughter Alexandra Musk and a delegation of close associates, offered prayers at the Ram Temple here.

Dressed in a traditional kurta-pajama, Errol Musk’s gesture resonated deeply with the symbolism of cultural respect. Upon entering the temple, he and his delegation were draped in ‘Ramnamis’ (sacred cloth with Lord Ram’s name).

Before arriving at the Ram Temple, he also offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi shrine.

Speaking at the airport here, Errol Musk shared his admiration for India and its people. Responding to a question on India-US relations, he said: “I believe ties between India and the United States will grow even stronger in the future.”

He also praised Indian culture, noting how familiar he is with its essence due to the large Indian community in his home country (South Africa).

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra, who accompanied Errol Musk on his Ayodhya visit, emphasised the global significance of the Ram Temple.

“When the world is arriving in Ayodhya for a glimpse of Ram Lalla, why should Indians abroad delay their pilgrimage any longer?” Bindra said.

He also highlighted the symbolic impact of Errol Musk’s visit, suggesting it reflects how Ayodhya has now become a spiritual and cultural magnet not just for Indians but for seekers of heritage and faith across the globe.