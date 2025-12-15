‘Eligible persons will be included under Rs 1K assistance scheme for women’

Dharmapuri: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said even if some more eligible persons had been left out of the Rs 1,000 per month assistance scheme for women, they will be brought under the welfare initiative.

Addressing a function here, Stalin, referring to the RBI data, said Tamil Nadu has topped the GSDP growth at a rate of 16 per cent and this was achieved despite obstacles.

The number of beneficiaries under the ‘rights’ scheme for women that provides Rs 1,000 per month assistance has increased to 1.30 crore with the inclusion of 17 lakh beneficiaries days ago, Stalin said.

The CM said: “If even some more eligible persons had been left out, if they make a representation, they will be provided the assistance under the scheme; I have also said that the assistance amount too would be increased.”

On SIR, the CM said, “We have to protect our right to vote and we have done our work vigilantly.” However, “we have work till such time the Assembly election is held (due by March-April next year) and the result is announced. You must not forget it.”

Furthermore, the chief minister said that the party functionaries should reach out to the people highlighting the government’s achievements and welfare measures. The party must get the honour of forming the government for the seventh time and the state’s growth should continue. “All of you should have a role in it.”

The chief minister lauded DMK’s Dharmapuri West District Secretary P Palaniappan for dignified behaviour in tune with democratic ethos. The CM presided over the wedding of Palanisappan’s son Ezhilmaravan. Palaniappan had been a minister in the AIADMK regime.