Eligible landless beneficiaries to soon receive 100-sq-yard plots: CM Saini

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the state government will soon allot 100-square-yard residential plots to landless and needy families, with around 7,000 beneficiaries to be linked with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and provided prescribed financial assistance for house construction. The Chief Minister was addressing Dhanyawadi Rally and Jan Samvad programmes in the villages of Prahlad Pur, Badarpur and Bani in the Ladwa constituency of Kurukshetra district, after which he also listened to public grievances and issued on-the-spot directions for their prompt resolution. He announced grants of Rs 21 lakh each for development works in Prahladpur, Badarpur and Bani, and assured that demands raised by Prahladpur sarpanch Suman Saini would be forwarded to the concerned departments for implementation.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said the land registration process in all tehsils across Haryana has been made completely online, significantly reducing the scope for corruption. He said the move would ensure transparency, convenience and faster delivery of services to citizens, reiterating the government’s commitment to welfare-driven and corruption-free governance.