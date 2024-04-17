Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case accused Shoma Sen walks out of prison

Mumbai: Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case accused and former Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen was released from a prison here on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.



The 66-year-old professor of English literature had obtained bail from the Supreme Court on April 5.

Sen, arrested in the case on June 6, 2018, walked out of the Byculla jail in central Mumbai after the completion of all formalities, the senior prison official told news agency.

Her lawyer Indira Jaising tweeted about her release on X, saying, “She is finally out, Shoma Sen with her daughter outside Byculla jail.”

Sen was one of the 16 persons including activists and academics arrested in the case, related to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017.

Pune Police had alleged that the conclave was backed by Maoists, and the `inflammatory’ speeches made there fuelled caste violence near the Bhima Koregaon war memorial in Pune district next day.