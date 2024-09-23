Elephant gives birth to calf at Mujnai tea plantation

Alipurduar: An elephant gave birth to a calf on Sunday while returning to the forest from the Mujnai tea plantation in the Madarihat block of Alipurduar district. The birth occurred in section No. 5 of the Bangabari division, prompting a swift response from forest workers of the Jaldapara Forest Department.



As news of the incident spread, crowds gathered to witness the remarkable event. Navojit De, Assistant Wildlife Warden at Jaldapara, stated, “For the safety of the mother elephant and her calf, we have deployed additional forest personnel in the Mujnai tea plantation area. As the sun sets, they will be guided back into the Dhumchi jungle.”