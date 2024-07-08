Elementary education in local dialect soon in tribal areas of Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: In a significant move towards implementing NEP 2020 in tribal areas, the Chhattisgarh government has taken an initiative to include local language and dialects in primary education curriculum in order to ensure inclusive and quality education.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has directed the education department to develop and distribute bilingual books in 18 local languages and dialects, with a focus on providing high-quality educational resources. A special emphasis has also been placed on vocational education, with plans to enhance skill development programs in these areas.

This includes the introduction of the Sadi language for primary education in Jashpur. The initiative is a part of the broader vision under NEP 2020 to make education more inclusive and accessible to children in their native languages.

Its objective is to increase the access and quality of education in tribal communities, so that children can get education in their mother tongue and stay connected with their culture.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of primary education in local languages and said that this will improve the understanding and learning process of children.

Shala Praveshotsav is celebrated every year in Raipur at the beginning of the new academic session to encourage children towards education and motivate them to enrol in school. This time, the state level Shala Praveshotsav was inaugurated in Bagiya village of Jashpur, a remote tribal district of Chhattisgarh, showing the state government’s commitment to provide quality education to the remote corners of the state. Addressing the program, Sai said the initiative will also be helpful in preserving local culture and traditions. He added that textbooks and teaching material will be translated into local dialects and teachers will also be trained in these languages under the initiative.