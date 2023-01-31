Electrification of rly sections completed: NFR

Maligaon: Indian Railway is progressing at full throttle towards becoming largest green railways in the world. In its mission to minimize dependence on fossil fuels 85 per cent RKM of electrification works have been completed. In an endeavour for complete electrification, inspection of railway electrification works followed by speed trial at full sectional speed (100 Kmph) in Siliguri Jn - New Mal Jn (48 RKM/61 TKM) Single line section of Alipurduar Division and in Siliguri Jn - Aluabari Road Jn via Bagdogra (74.17 RKM/88.32 TKM) Single line section of Katihar Division under Northeast Frontier Railway has been completed successfully on January 29 to 30 respectively.