Electoral bodies can’t be reactive to tech disruption, feel experts

New Delhi: A group of experts representing international electoral institutions have said that expanding digitisation increases exposure to cybersecurity vulnerabilities, while “opaque automated systems” raise concerns about transparency and accountability.



It also felt that poll bodies cannot afford to be reactive to technological disruption.

They noted that dependence on “external technological ecosystems” and uneven access to expertise further constrain institutional autonomy and widen disparities across jurisdictions.

They made these observations at an international symposium on ‘AI and Elections: Innovation, Integrity and Institutional Preparedness’ organised here last week by Election Commission’s training arm, India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM).

The panellists, according to details shared by IIIDEM, felt that artificial intelligence holds significant promise for electoral administration.

When thoughtfully deployed, AI can enhance voter facilitation, improve accessibility for marginalised and under-represented communities, optimise logistics and operational planning, strengthen data-informed decision-making, and modernise communication between institutions and citizens.

These applications can contribute to greater efficiency, responsiveness, and inclusivity within electoral systems.

“The discussions were equally attentive to the risks embedded within rapid technological adoption. The proliferation of misinformation and AI-generated deepfakes threatens the integrity of public discourse and, by extension, voter confidence,” IIIDEM said.

Algorithmic bias, if insufficiently examined, may erode principles of equality and fairness.

Expanding digitisation increases exposure to cybersecurity vulnerabilities, while opaque automated systems raise legitimate concerns about transparency and accountability, it noted.

Dependence on external technological ecosystems and uneven access to expertise further constrain institutional autonomy and widen

disparities across jurisdictions, it said citing proceedings of the symposium.