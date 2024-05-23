‘Election is fight to safeguard Constitution’

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday charged that the BJP always wanted to “tear and throw away” the Constitution, and asserted that the Lok Sabha elections this time is a fight to safeguard it.



At an election meeting in northeast Delhi’s Dilshad Garden in support of party candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, he claimed that the BJP always wanted to change the Constitution.

“These people (BJP) have always wanted to tear and throw it (Constitution) away. They never accepted neither the Indian Constitution nor the Indian flag. In this election finally, they have accepted that they want to change it,” he charged.

“In this election, the fight is for safeguarding the Indian Constitution. It is not simply a book, our Constitution carries thousands of years of ideological heritage of Gandhi, Ambedkar, and Nehru ji,” the Congress leader said.

The former Congress president said the BJP has finally “accepted” in this election that it wanted to change the Constitution.

However, the BJP will have to face the opposition and crores of people of the country if it tried to change the Constitution, he said.

“I want to tell them (BJP) you don’t have the dare to do it (change Constitution). You will have to face us and the crores of the people of India if you attempt it,” Gandhi added.

The Election Commission had on Wednesday asked the Congress to ensure that its star campaigners and candidates do not make statements which give a false impression that the Constitution may be abolished or sold.

Thursday is the last day of campaigning in the city.

Delhi will go to polls on May 25 and the results will be announced on June 4.