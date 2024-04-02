Election Commission mandates timely expenditure reporting for LS candidates

Lucknow: In a bid to uphold transparency and accountability in the electoral process, the Election Commission has issued a directive requiring all candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha election to submit statements of expenditure within 30 days of the announcement of election results.



According to Navdeep Rinwa, the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh, candidates must file their expenditure reports with the respective district election officers. Failure to comply with this requirement, as outlined in Section 10(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, could result in disqualification from contesting elections for the next three years.

Rinwa emphasized that candidates vying for both Lok Sabha and state assembly seats must maintain separate accounts detailing various expenditure categories incurred from the date of filing nomination papers until the declaration of election results.

Expenditure should not exceed the limits set by the Election Commission, which are Rs 95 lakh for Lok Sabha elections and Rs 40 lakh for state assembly elections. Violations may lead to charges of corruption under the RP Act, 1951, potentially resulting in disqualification for up to six years and penalties under the Indian Penal Code.

Furthermore, Rinwa highlighted the role of district election officers in assessing the costs of services and goods utilized by candidates and ensuring compliance with expenditure regulations. The Election Commission mandates three inspections of expenditure statements by election expenditure observers during the electoral process. Failure to undergo inspections could result in withdrawal of permissions granted by district election observers, such as the use of vehicles.

In related developments, from March 16 to March 31, the Election Commission received 1,395 complaints through the C-Vigil app, of which 774 were substantiated.

Complaints primarily pertained to cash distribution to voters, unauthorized distribution of gifts, alcohol, illegal poster placement, unauthorized meetings, and use of inflammatory language during public gatherings.