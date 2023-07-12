Election bodies can together counter fake narratives: CEC

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has said that election management bodies, through forums like A-Web, can work together on pressing challenges, including countering fake narratives which are trying to derail election integrity worldwide.

Participating in the 11th meeting of the Executive Board of Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) at Colombia, he also pitched for establishing A-WEB Global Awards for election management bodies which make significant contribution and take important initiatives in the democratic processes.

An international conference on the theme “A global view on the challenges of regional elections 2023” is also being organised by National Civil Registry, Colombia on Wednesday.

During the discussions, Kumar said A-WEB as a global association plays a critical role in fostering

cooperation among election management bodies and thereby enabling learning from each other’s experiences and best practices.

“He stressed that election management bodies through forums like A-WEB could work together on pressing challenges like countering fake narratives which are trying to derail the election integrity worldwide,” the poll panel said in a statement.

During the deliberations, the participants discussed various agenda items, including the programmes and activities to be undertaken by A-WEB during 2023-24. agencies

India Centre, budget and membership related matters among others.



