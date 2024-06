Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday resigned as the MLA of Soreng-Chakung Assembly constituency and decided to retain his other seat, Rhenock.



His resignation was accepted by Speaker M N Sherpa, according to a notification issued by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA).

Tamang was elected from the two seats in the Assembly elections. The SKM swept the polls, winning 31 of the 32 constituencies.