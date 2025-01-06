Elderly man killed in bison attack

ALIPURDUAR: Budhu Oraon(60), a resident of Dakshin Satali village near the Chilapata Range of Jaldapara National Park, was killed in a bison attack on Sunday evening. The incident occurred when Orao went to the forest’s edge to herd cattle.

A bison, hiding behind a bush, suddenly charged at him. He collapsed on the spot and died before rescue efforts could be made. Forest officials are investigating the matter, and awareness campaigns are being planned to reduce such incidents in the future.