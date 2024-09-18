Elder Kashmiri Pandits bat for ‘homeland’ in Kashmir, younger generation for jobs

Jagti: Living in exile away from their homeland of Kashmir for the past 36 years, displaced Kashmiri Pandits on Wednesday voted with a collective demand to establish a ‘homeland’ in the valley.

They also sought resettlement that ensures continuity for the younger generation with their roots through this initiative.

The community members termed the government’s proposal to provide jobs and official quarters in Kashmir to 5,000 Kashmiri migrant youths, including Muslims and Sikhs, as merely symbolic. They argue that this gesture undermines the return and rehabilitation needs of the 300,000-strong community.

There was little effect of poll boycott call given by Panun Kashmir and other organisations, who were pressing for the enactment of a law to ensure legal recognition of alleged atrocities against the community.

“The only demand we have consistently voted for over the years is our collective right to a homeland in Kashmir. It is disheartening that this demand has continuously fallen on deaf ears,” said 70-year-old Avtar Krishen told news agency.

Krishen, a retired teacher, voted in the Kulgam Assembly segment at a polling station in Jagti.

He lamented that government policies on “return and rehabilitation” announced over two decades ago have never been effectively implemented. Instead, they have served as mere symbols of intent, he added.

“Subsequent governments, including the Congress and subsequently the BJP, have treated the rehabilitation of just 6,000 out of our 300,000 population with

government jobs and official housing until retirement. Is this truly rehabilitation?” he questioned.

The community which was forced to flee from the valley in the early 90s under fear of militancy demanded their permanent return and rehabilitation with guarantee of peace and security.

Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) lined up in long queues amid tight security to cast their votes in 16 Assembly constituencies of Kashmir in the first phase of elections.

Similarly, 67-year-old Poshkar Nath, who voted in the Shangus-Anantnag constituency where three Kashmiri Pandits are contesting elections, voiced concerns over political commitments to the return and rehabilitation of KPs in the valley.

“We hope that the BJP, which has governed this country for over a decade, fulfills its promise of the Tika Lal Taploo Rehabilitation Scheme for our return to the valley, as stated in their manifesto. They must also investigate the reasons behind the rise of terrorism and subsequent exodus of KPs from the valley, as promised,” Nath added.

Accompanied by his wife Tosha, Nath emphasised the urgency of restoring their residences and postal addresses in the valley before their lifetime, providing solace and connecting the younger generation to their roots rather than prompting them to leave the country.

However, the younger generation of KPs emphasises the need for job opportunities in both government and private sectors in the valley for a sustainable return and rehabilitation.

“We believe that any return and rehabilitation plan must ensure employment opportunities alongside settlement to prevent the large-scale migration of our youth abroad. This is a critical concern for preserving our 5,000-year-old civilization,” said Vaibhav, a young voter studying medicine.