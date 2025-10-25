Ekta Nagar to host grand national celebration

EKTA NAGAR: The country is preparing to commemorate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 with pomp and patriotic zeal, observing the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India and the Architect of National Unity.

The events, to be organised at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district, Gujarat, will celebrate Sardar Patel’s extraordinary service in uniting 562 princely states and laying the groundwork for modern India.

Situated amidst the Satpura and Vindhyachal hills, Ekta Nagar is a living embodiment of “Unity in Diversity”, an expression of India’s cultural abundance and natural beauty.

The celebrations of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas this year will be exceptionally vibrant with an awe-inspiring National Unity Day parade and a chain of cultural activities that will highlight India’s unity, resilience, and diversity.

The grand parade will comprise contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB); police forces of Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh; and the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

The procession of discipline and courage will also have cavalry and camel-mounted units and local breeds of dogs, as well as martial arts and unarmed combat demonstrations.

One of the major highlights of this year’s event will be the robust turnout of women police officers and staff.

The Guard of Honour to be presented to the Prime Minister will be commanded by a lady officer, while women contingents from CISF and CRPF will stage martial arts and unarmed combat exercises as a symbol of the bravery and resolve of India’s daughters.

Providing a special flavour to the festivities, the parade will include Indian breed dogs of the BSF, the Gujarat Police Horse Contingent, Assam Police’s Motorcycle Daredevil Show, and the BSF’s Camel Contingent and Camel Mounted Band. The native Rampur Hounds and Mudhol Hounds will showcase their outstanding prowess and utility as force multipliers in BSF operations.

Among them, “Riya”, a Mudhol Hound that won first place in the All-India Police Dog Competition, will head the dog contingent, echoing the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The programme will also see the dynamic presence of NCC cadets and school bands, who will promulgate the message “Unity is Strength” through their high-spirited performances. The Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Team will contribute to the pageantry with an adrenaline-pumping air show, colourising the sky in shades of patriotism.