Eknath Shinde's contribution should be duly recognised: Kesarkar

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar has said the Maharashtra assembly polls were recently fought under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and it is up to the BJP's central leadership to decide how to maintain his stature.

The contribution of Shinde, the caretaker chief minister of the state, should be duly recognised, Kesarkar said at a press conference here on Monday.

The Mahayuti, comprising the Shiv Sena led by Shinde, BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP, won 230 out of 288 assembly seats in the November 20 polls, results of which were declared on November 23. The BJP led with 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena got 57 and NCP 41 seats.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, two-time former CM, is widely seen as the frontrunner for the top post.

The BJP has already announced that the new chief minister will take oath on December 5 at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP's allies Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party are each tipped to be given deputy CM positions in the new government.

"Our leader has already proven who truly represents the Shiv Sena. Now it is up to Delhi (BJP central leadership) to decide how to maintain his stature. We will not interfere in that decision," Kesarkar said.

On the delay in government formation, he said, "The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for December 5. But many baseless rumours are being circulated. Eknath Shinde, as the caretaker chief minister, has no role in these delays. The BJP's internal selection process is their matter. Shinde has already conveyed that he will accept any decision made by them."

The former state minister also dismissed reports of dissatisfaction or discord within the Mahayuti, describing them as misinformation spread by the opposition.

"This is a significant victory for us because it comes after years of vote polarisation. We fought the election under Eknath Shinde's leadership, and his contribution should be duly recognised. The opposition leaders, after securing very few seats, are now looking for excuses and creating unnecessary speculation," Kesarkar said.

He also asked leaders and the media to refrain from making speculative comments about the Mahayuti.

"Three parties working together require discussions. This is normal. It does not mean anyone is upset. Shinde is not unhappy, and the alliance is firmly united," he asserted.