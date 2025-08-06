MillenniumPost
Eknath Shinde meets PM, ‘supports’ NDA for Vice-Prez poll

BY John Nagenda6 Aug 2025 11:57 PM IST

New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced his party’s “unconditional support” to the BJP-led alliance, of which he is a key member, for the vice-presidential election scheduled for September 9.

On a visit to Delhi, Shinde told reporters after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah that the ‘Mahayuti’, the alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, will fight the local body elections in Maharashtra. Shinde also met PM Narendra Modi and congratulated him on the success of Op Sindoor.

