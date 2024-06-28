Eknath Khadse seeks discharge in Pune land case

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Thursday filed a discharge application before a special court here in a money laundering case linked to a land deal in Pune district, claiming that the prosecution was the result of “political vendetta”.

The former BJP leader who is now with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP said there was not even a “prima facie case” against him, and he was made a “scapegoat”.

Besides the veteran leader, his wife Mandakini and co-accused Ravindra Muley also filed discharge pleas before judge R N Rokade of a special court for cases against MPs and MLAs through advocate

Swapnil Ambure.