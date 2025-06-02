‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ will strengthen India's unity, integrity: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 140th birth anniversary on October 31, 2015, will further strengthen India's unity and integrity.

The CM made the remarks while talking to eminent personalities and intellectuals of various states residing in Haryana who had come to meet him at his official residence, ‘Sant Kabir Kutir’, here. Saini said that the hardworking people of various states living in Haryana have an important contribution in the development of the state. With the brotherhood and cooperative spirit of all, Haryana is constantly moving on the path of progress.

The CM urged people to cooperate in fulfilling the Prime Minister's dream of creating a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. He said that the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ campaign, which started in 2015, has grown from an idea to a national movement, connecting the soul of India today.