Eight TSPC Naxals arrested in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand): Eight Naxals belonging to the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) outfit have been arrested and arms and ammunition seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, security forces nabbed the Naxals under the jurisdiction of Urimari outpost on Saturday, they said. "We arrested eight Naxals of TSPC. Two INSAS rifles, a country-made pistol, 130 cartridges, a four-wheeler, and seven mobile phones were seized from their possession," Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amit Anand said. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the arrested Naxals were involved in a firing incident at Patratu in Ramgarh district on February 12 during their extortion bid, Anand said. The arrested Naxals said they were operating under the directions of TSPC self-styled zonal commander Bhikhan Gajhu and self-styled sub-zonal commander Dinesh alias Ravi Ram, the SDPO said. An FIR has been lodged at Urimari outpost and all the accused have been sent to judicial custody, he added.