Eight terrorists slain, 5 pushed back as forces foiled every infiltration bid across LoC this year: BSF IG

Srinagar: There was no terrorist infiltration into Kashmir across the Line of Control (LoC) during the current year, with eight infiltrators killed by the security forces while five others were pushed back -- foiling four intrusion attempts by terror operatives, a senior BSF officer said on Monday. "The BSF along with the Army ensured effective and impactful domination of the LoC, which led to neutralisation of all the infiltration attempts this year from the Kashmir Valley. The force has also contributed immensely in keeping a strong security grid in the hinterland, including during the Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025," Inspector General, Border Security Force (BSF), Ashok Yadav told reporters on the 61st Raising Day of the force. Yadav said, the BSF in coordination with Army, neutralised eight terrorists while five others were pushed back. "Our G-unit is keeping a close watch on all the 69 active launching pads along the LoC, where around 100-120 terrorists have been waiting to infiltrate. Simultaneously, various training camps of terrorists are also under scrutiny of our intelligence wing," he said.

Yadav said the BSF Kashmir Frontier has been effectively manning and dominating the 343-km LoC in coordination with the Army. In addition, BSF units have been securing vital installations and providing security to the people of Kashmir, in coordination with police and other security agencies, he added. Yadav said the most remarkable achievement of the BSF during 2025 has been Operation Sindoor. "BSF units along with the Indian Army had effectively executed fire assaults on Pak posts and terrorist launching pads along the LoC, displaying strong, accurate and professional response. "All BSF units of the Kashmir Frontier, including its artillery regiments, had carried out heavy and accurate shelling and firing on enemy posts and bunkers, causing huge causality to Pak troops, heavy damage to their forward posts, and complete destruction of some of the terrorists' launch pads along the LoC," the IG said. He said the BSF's effective action against the enemy during Operation Sindoor was greatly appreciated by the country's leadership. The BSF Kashmir Frontier has deployed Mahila Troops in forward areas along the LoC -- at high altitudes and at round-the-clock checkpoints on roads approaching LoC -- to intercept female couriers and sympathisers of terror outfits and smuggling networks, Yadav said. "Our Mahila troops have gained confidence of female folks of border villages and have been playing a key role in countering anti-national activities, in coordination with local women," he added.