Eight members suspended from Lok Sabha for 'unruly behaviour'

New Delhi: In escalation of the tussle between the government and the opposition, seven Congress members and one CPI-M MP were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday for 'unruly behaviour' after they tore papers and threw them at the Chair. Their suspension from the House for the remaining part of the Budget Session that concludes on April 2 will intensify the face-off with the government over various issues, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi being denied an opportunity to cite an article based on excerpts from an unpublished 'memoir' of former Army chief M M Naravane on India-China conflict of 2020. The opposition have also raised concerns about American President Donald Trump announcing the India-US trade deal and the alleged demolition drive at the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi.

As soon as the House met at 3 pm following multiple adjournments, Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair, named the eight Congress members. Subsequently, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju read out a resolution seeking suspension of the eight members for the remaining period of the Budget session. The suspended members are Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Prashant Padole and Dean Kuriakose (all Congress) and S Ventakesan (CPI-M). Moving the resolution seeking their suspension, Rijiju said the members acted in utter disregard to the House and the authority of the Chair. They also tore papers and them on the Chair and were named by the Chair for their behaviour, the minister added. The suspended had also tried to climb on to the table of the Secretary General, tore papers and threw them at the Chair.

The House passed the resolution by a voice vote, following which the proceedings were adjourned for the day amid uproar. Congress members, led by Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest outside Parliament building against the suspension of party members. Later, Opposition MPs said the suspended members will continue to protest outside the House. Since Monday afternoon, the House has been witnessing uproar after Gandhi was disallowed to cite the article based on excerpts from Naravane's unpublished book on India-China conflict of 2020.