Eight get lifer for killing man 11 years ago in UP

: A court here has sentenced eight people, including two women, to life imprisonment for murdering a man in Balrampur district around 11 years ago.

A fine of Rs 71,750 was also imposed on each of the convicts, Assistant District Government Advocate (Criminal) Vinay Kumar Singh said. The victim’s brother had in 2012 filed a police complaint that one Chhotkau Lohar, his brother Ram Murat, sons Jitendra, Dharmendra and Manvendra, wife Savitri, along with Lavkush, Reena Devi and Vishal Saini had forcibly tried to grab a plot of land belonging to the complainant’s father, advocate Singh said.

When the complainant and his brother Rajesh Kumar Pandey tried to stop the convicts from occupying their father’s land and starting construction work there, they came under attack with swords, iron rods and bricks, he said.