Eid celebrated with traditional fervour across UP

Lucknow: Eid-ul-Fitr was marked with great enthusiasm across Uttar Pradesh, as thousands gathered at mosques and Eidgahs to offer prayers and exchange greetings. Authorities implemented stringent security measures, including drone surveillance, to ensure a peaceful celebration.

Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar stated: “Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were conducted peacefully across all districts, following the administration’s directives. Worshippers adhered to the guidance of religious leaders and government instructions by not offering prayers in public spaces.”

In Lucknow, large congregations assembled at the historic Bara Imambara and Aishbagh Eidgah for the morning prayers. Several political leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, former Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, extended their greetings to the Muslim community.

In Amethi, the festival was observed with devotion as worshippers gathered to pray for peace and prosperity. The district administration ensured smooth proceedings with comprehensive security arrangements. Major mosques along Gauriganj-Sentha Road and in the Chowk Bazaar area saw a steady stream of worshippers since early morning. At Jama Masjid, Imam Maulana Sajid Raza Khan delivered a sermon highlighting India’s rich syncretic culture.

In Balrampur, hundreds gathered at the Bibi Bandi Sahiba Eidgah to offer prayers, followed by embraces and greetings. A strong police presence ensured security throughout the celebrations.

In Ayodhya, devotees offered prayers at the city’s Eidgah under tight security. Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad, present at the gathering, extended his best wishes and emphasized Eid’s message of harmony.