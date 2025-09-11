Efforts on to rehabilitate affected families in Punjab

Chandigarh: With a decline in rainfall, the state government has accelerated relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts, enabling flood-hit families to gradually return to normal life.

Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains informed that 100 per cent road connectivity, electricity, and water supply have been restored in flood-affected villages of Sri Anandpur Sahib constituency. Residents of Singhpur-Plassi have begun returning from relief camps to their homes.

He further said that connectivity to cut-off villages such as Harsa Bela, Patti Dulchi, and Bela Shiv Singh is being restored, and the wooden bridge at Bela Dhyani will soon be replaced with a robust motorable bridge.

He added that fumigation and spraying of medicines has been completed, special vaccination drives by health and animal husbandry teams are underway, and 10 truckloads of fodder have already been distributed.