Efforts on for making Kangra a preferred world class tourism destination: Sukhu

shimla: Contributing seven to eight per cent to the state’s GDP, tourism is emerging as the biggest focus area of the Himachal Pradesh government with plans to make Kangra as tourism capital and improve aerial connectivity.



Setting out his plans, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that apart from opening the entire state for the ‘all season’ tourism activities, the government is giving its biggest thrust to encash the state’s potential for adventure tourism, religious circuits and heritage tourism.

Kangra — the state’s biggest district — has immense tourism potential as it has beautiful Dhauladhar Mountain, historical temple and scope for adventure activities. The government, with an aim to promote tourism in this district, is working on strengthening infrastructure for which Rs 390 crore will be spent by the ADB.

He said that the government has already devised blueprints for various projects in Kangra that will improve the tourists’ experience besides providing them modern facilities. The state government has proposed the construction of an international standard golf course at Heritage Village Pragpur. There is a plan of beautification of Palampur area besides constructing a high-end resort, 24 hour tourism village, a modern roller skating rink and a wellness center for the tourists coming to visit Kangra, added the CM. Furthermore, the state government has identified 180 hectares land at Bankhandi to build a modern zoo at a cost of Rs 300 crore for which the DPR is under process. Efforts are underway to promote adventure tourism by introducing houseboats, cruises, yachts and water sports activities at Pong Dam, Sukhu said.

“Under Nai Manzil Nai Rahein scheme, works worth Rs 20.59 crore are being carried out in Kangra, while Rs 46 lakh has been released for the renovation of the historical temple,” he said.

The government has also made efforts for the construction of the Chamunda ropeway from Adi Himani Temple. Additionally, Rs 11.75 crore has been sanctioned to upgrade Food Craft Institute Dharamshala as the State Institute of Hotel Management and work is in progress, he said. He said to attract more tourists to the district, the state government is also planning to extend the runway length of Kangra Airport from 1,376 to 3,010 meters in two phases. Also, there is a proposal to construct a heliport at Rakkar, for which the FCA case has been uploaded.

Promoting the tourism sector in the state will not only boost the economy of the state but will also make it a most favourable destination for the tourists coming from within and outside the country, the CM said. The work on expansion of Kangra airport has already been taken-up to expand its runway so that landing of bigger planes is possible. The land acquisition process will be complete by September 2023.