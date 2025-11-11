‘Efforts on for inclusive JPC on Constitution Amendment Bill’: LS Speaker

Kohima: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said he was striving to ensure all parties are represented in the joint parliamentary committee on the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill seeking the removal of a prime minister, chief ministers and ministers under arrest for 30 days straight on serious charges.

Addressing a press conference here, the Lok Sabha Speaker said parliamentary panels should not be viewed through the prism of politics, as these committees discuss issues rising above political lines.

“We are making efforts to ensure all political parties are represented in the committee,” Birla told reporters here.

The panel is expected to be constituted soon.

Birla also said planned disruptions of House proceedings do not rank among good practices of a democracy. The winter session is set to be held from December 1 to 19 and will have 15 sittings. The Opposition has attacked the government over the “short” duration of the session. The monsoon session of Parliament was a

virtual washout.